10 days to go for Ramirez vs Billam-Smith – World Boxing Association

Gilberto Ramirez and Christian Billam-Smith countdown to their showdown in the main event of the Riyadh Season on November 16, at The Venue, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The “Zurdo”, cruiserweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), will face the WBO champion in a very interesting fight, which will be the main event of the evening.

The Mexican defeated Arsen Goulamirian on March 30 by unanimous decision to win the crown and now he will have this difficult first defense, in which a victory would give him the opportunity to unify the belts.

For his part, British Billam-Smith has been champion since May 2023 when he defeated Lawrence Okolie by majority decision. He has subsequently defended against Mateusz Masternak in December 2023 and Richard Riakporhe last June.

Both fighters will arrive in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to finalize details for the fight. Ramirez has 46 wins, 1 loss and 30 knockouts, while Billam-Smith has 20 wins, 1 loss and 13 knockouts.