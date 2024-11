Quick Jabs | Joseph Diaz Jr vs William Zepeda! Zepeda Shines Taking On Former World Champ JoJo Diaz!

William Zepeda Scores A Shutout Performance Against Always Game Jojo Diaz!

William Zepeda Gears Up For His First Fight In The Middle East, As Zepeda Takes On Another South Paw, In Tevin Farmer. ZepedaFarmer Will Be One Of The 6 Fights Featured On Latino Night, Nov. 16th. 2024 in Riyadh! #ZurdoSmith

While, Jojo Diaz Steps Back In The Ring After His Break From Boxing, Diaz Takes On Abraham Montoya on ProBox TV!

Joseph Diaz Jr vs William Zepeda

Oct. 29th, 2022 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA – #DiazZepeda

