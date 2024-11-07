Inoue and Goodman will meet on Christmas Eve  – World Boxing Association

Naoya Inoue will expose his World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight belt on December 24 against Sam Goodman at the Ariake Arena in Koto Ku.

The undisputed champion will put his black and gold belt on the line, in addition to the WBC, IBF and WBO versions to close a great year for his professional career.

It will be the third fight for the Japanese in 2024 and he intends to close the calendar with a new victory and remain as monarch and, in addition, as one of the best pound-for-pound of the moment.

Goodman, an undefeated 26-year-old Australian, will be going into the biggest fight of his career and leaving his home country for the first time. Despite having made his entire career in Australia, he has faced good opponents like TJ Doheny or Ra’eese Alem, so he has the necessary experience for this fight.

It will be one of the most interesting fights of the last month of the year and will pit two undefeated fighters against each other. Inoue has 28 wins and 25 knockouts, while Goodman has 19 wins and 8 knockouts.