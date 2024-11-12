Home / Boxing News / WBA Future of Mexican Boxing had another great day this weekend  – World Boxing Association

The second day of the WBA Future of Mexican Boxing took place this weekend in Mexico City with a great presence of fighters of different ages in an amateur bout that left great sensations.

With the help of Ricardo Chew, Decisión Dividida and Sport Boxing MX, the second date of this great competition took place, which started last October 26 and has had several of the best talents of this country in the ring.  

The day featured more than 30 bouts and around 64 fighters in very exciting fights to delight those present at the venue and those who connected to watch the event live. 

Next Saturday, November 16 will be the third of five days in this competition that will also have action on November 23 and will officially close on December 8 in a grand finale.


