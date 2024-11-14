Inside the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Showdown | ART OF SMOKE





The biggest fight of the year is almost here, and we’re bringing you the ultimate preview! Live from Dallas, ALL THE SMOKE Productions assembled an all-star crew (formally dubbed as ART OF SMOKE) to break down the historic Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson showdown, airing live on Netflix this Saturday.

Join boxing hall-of-famers Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr., alongside NBA champs and boxing enthusiasts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for as they dive deep into the fight card that has everyone talking. With their insider knowledge and unparalleled expertise, this crew delivers an in-depth analysis of what to expect from the most anticipated event in combat sports this year.

From Jake Paul’s unconventional rise in boxing to Mike Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring, the panel covers every angle, including the fight’s implications for both fighters and the sport itself. Plus, they break down the historic rematch between two of the best women’s fighters in the world, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, in what promises to be a legacy-defining battle.

This isn’t just a preview – it’s a front-row seat to the most talked-about event of the year. Don’t miss it!

Watch Andre’s interview with Mike Tyson: https://youtu.be/T8jSZ2p3xlQ

#allthesmoke #allthesmokefight #artofward #andreward #mattbarnes #boxing #Netflix #miketyson #jakepaul #paultyson #jakepaulvsmiketyson

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:01:00) – Merch Reveal

(00:01:50) – ATS Fight’s Future

(00:04:00) – Opinions On Jake Paul In Boxing

(00:07:45) – Are They Excited?

(00:09:30) – Mike Tyson now vs. When Roy Fought Him

(00:11:30) – What Would They Tell Jake?

(00:15:50) – Athletes with Aura

(00:20:25) – Best Mike Tyson One Liners

(00:23:20) – Current Day Fighters

(00:32:00) – Netflix Joining Fight Space

(00:34:45) – Guaranteed Contracts

(00:43:40) – AK & Barak DK Break Down

(00:47:10) – Taylor vs. Serrano Predictions

(00:50:00) – Sports Fashion

(00:56:50) – Andre & Roy On Netflix Broadcast

(01:06:56) – END

