Cristina Navarro Scores 58-Second Knockout to Claim WBA Ibero-American Title – World Boxing Association

There was no feeling-out process. No time for doubts, adjustments, or negotiations. Cristina “La Piccolina” Navarro stepped into the ring at the Pabellón Siglo XXI in Zaragoza with one thing on her mind: get it done—and fast.

And fast it was.

Just 58 seconds into the opening round, the hometown fighter landed four pinpoint punches that sent Venezuela’s María Milano crashing to the canvas, sealing a lightning-fast knockout and capturing the WBA Ibero-American minimumweight belt.

The crowd had barely settled into their seats when the fight was already over. Navarro came out like a storm—pressuring from the opening bell, smothering her opponent with aggression, and never giving her a moment to breathe. A couple of quick exchanges, a thunderous uppercut, and just like that, the fight was history.

The storm that rumbled through Zaragoza that night seemed to echo the whirlwind Navarro unleashed in the ring. The roar outside blended with the cheers inside as “La Piccolina” had her hand raised, a championship belt draped across her shoulders.

But this wasn’t just about a title. For Navarro, it was redemption. After a razor-thin decision loss to Sara Bailey in Canada that nearly earned her a world title, this win puts her back on track. With the Ibero-American gold now in her grasp, Cristina Navarro is once again looking up—ready for whatever comes next.