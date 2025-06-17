WBA Gold Title Still Up for Grabs – World Boxing Association

Ten rounds. Two styles. No winner. That was the story in Novara, Italy, as Martina Bernile and South Korea’s Hye Soo Park fought to a draw in their bout for the vacant WBA Gold flyweight title. And so, the belt remains without a champion—for now.

From the opening bell, it was a tightly contested affair. Park came out with speed, snapping off quick combinations and looking to assert herself early. Bernile, backed by a passionate home crowd at the Pala Igor, responded with pressure and close-range work. Neither fighter held back.

Bernile found success with a trio of clean left hooks to Park’s left eye, visibly affecting the South Korean, though she never stepped off the gas. Park kept firing, trying to create angles, while Bernile dug in, thriving in the trenches. The pace was relentless—no lulls, no breathers, just ten rounds of nonstop action.

When the final bell rang, the tension in the arena was electric. The scorecards told the tale: one judge had it 96-94 for Park, another 96-94 for Bernile, and the third saw it even at 95-95. A split draw.

The WBA Gold flyweight crown remains unclaimed, but both women showed they’re worthy contenders—and if a rematch is in the cards, no one will be complaining.