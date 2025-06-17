Nonito Donaire is the new WBA Interim Champion – World Boxing Association

It was a night of high drama and unexpected turns as the KO to Drugs Festival came to a close inside Casino Buenos Aires, wrapping up the WBA Fedelatin Convention in style.

In the main event, Filipino boxing legend Nonito Donaire captured the WBA Interim Bantamweight World Title with a unanimous technical decision over Chile’s Andrés Campos. The bout came to an abrupt end in the ninth round after an accidental clash of heads left Donaire with a cut over his right eyebrow. Unable to continue, the fight went to the scorecards—where the judges had it clearly in favor of the veteran, who added yet another belt to his storied career.

One of the standout undercard battles saw Argentina’s Ayelén Granadino edge out Micaela Luján by majority decision in a hard-fought, back-and-forth war. The local favorite thrilled the crowd with a gritty performance to secure an important win on home soil.

In heavyweight action, Argentine Leandro Robutti pulled off a surprise stoppage over previously unbeaten Australian Jackson Murray. After dropping Murray once, Robutti forced the referee to step in, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Carlos Iván Díaz impressed with a unanimous decision victory over Nicolás Martínez, which included a knockdown in the second round that helped swing the momentum in his favor.

Junior Andrés Narváes looked sharp in his outing, dominating Denis Lautaro Martínez and scoring two knockdowns before finishing the job via technical knockout.

Uruguay’s Óscar Bonifacino also had a strong showing, earning a clear-cut unanimous decision over Matías Leandro Yanguas in a bout he controlled from start to finish.

The night brought the curtain down on a pivotal week for Latin American boxing—a celebration of talent, training, and top-tier action, all under the powerful message that drives the event: KO to Drugs.