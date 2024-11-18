Taylor defeated Serrano in a best of the year candidate fight  – World Boxing Association

Katie Taylor repeated the dose against Amanda Serrano and defeated her in her second fight last Friday night to retain her World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight crown, in addition to the WBC, WBO and IBF versions in a great fight held at the AT&T in Arlington, Texas.

After defeating her in New York during 2023 in what was the fight of the year, Taylor came back to take the win in the rematch in another big showdown that will also be a candidate for the best of 2024.

With a reported Netflix audience of 50 million connected users during the bout, which was the co-main event of the night in the big event that featured Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in the main event, Taylor earned 95-94 scorecards from all three judges.

It was a very close fight with lots of exchanges and blood, especially produced by a cut on Serrano’s eyebrow due to an accidental headbutt. The Puerto Rican was conditioned by the injury but never slowed down and together with Taylor gave a great show that enhances women’s boxing.

Taylor received a points deduction for going with her head forward in the eighth round but was able to overcome that handicap to win a close victory that keeps her as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters today.

The Irishwoman now has a record of 24 wins, 1 loss and 6 knockouts, while Serrano has a record of 47 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 31 knockouts.