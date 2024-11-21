Neri Muñoz is crowned WBA Fedelatin Champion – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, November 16, the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold champion, Argentinean Neri Muñoz, returned to the ring and won by knockout in the last round against Uruguayan José Acevedo to be crowned with the Fedelatin WBA belt.

The 10-round lightweight bout was the main bout of the event organized by promoters Sampson Lewkowicz and Carlos Andres Tello. It was also broadcast live on TyC Sports.

The fight was very tactical from the beginning but progressively increased the intensity, the demand and the number of punches, where the local began to feel more confident, increased his effectiveness in punches, a determining factor to achieve the victory.

Muñoz, among his virtues in the fight, was the physical aspect and his preparation to reach the last episodes with real probabilities of finishing the actions before time. It should be noted that he managed to knock down his opponent twice, the last one during the tenth round, which was definitive to get the victory.

Current status of Neri Muñoz

Born in Bahia Blanca, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Ruben Nestor Neri Muñoz, faced the third commitment of the year, after winning last March by knockout in the third round to Ramiro Hernan Martinez Lucero (8-5). Likewise, in August, he won the WBA Gold belt by knockout in the last round against Canadian Chann Thonson (16-1).

Munoz (16-2 / 12 KO), 27 years old, has a knockout power above 70%. Likewise, since his last loss in mid-2023 by knockout to compatriot Elias Mauricio Haedo (15-6), he has accumulated a positive pace of two consecutive wins.