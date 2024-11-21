Home / Boxing Videos / Solomon Dacres vs David Adeleye Locked In 🔒😤 | Bad Blood Heavyweight Feud For The Domestic Crown 👑

Solomon Dacres vs David Adeleye Locked In 🔒😤 | Bad Blood Heavyweight Feud For The Domestic Crown 👑

Solomon Dacres and David Adeleye will collide in London in a STACKED Magnificent 7 event. With the English Title at stake, there’s more than just bragging rights to be gained when they finally meet at Wembley arena.

Before that, they had to face each other across a table with the door locked, in an intense setting, to discuss their upcoming showdown with Dev Sahni.

