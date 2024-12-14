Home / Boxing News / WBA honored the Christy Martin’s career  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) honored the legend and pioneer of women’s boxing, Christy Martin, on Friday night. The president of the organization, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, designated the American as a lifetime champion for her contribution to the sport and for having set the path for the growth of women in and out of the ring. 

In a special ceremony held during the WBA convention in Orlando, attended by Amanda Serrano, one of the best fighters of all time and a figure of the present, the head of the pioneer organization thanked Martin for her great career and awarded her with a WBA belt to decorate her as a champion for life.

In addition, he also named Serrano as a WBA ambassador and recognized Jake Paul as the most influential promoter today for his work with world boxing prospects and the development of fighters in the United States.

The WBA congratulates Christy Martin, one of the pioneers of women’s boxing and thanks her for being an example for all the female fighters who have made their way through the years.


