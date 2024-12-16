Claressa Shields received recognition at WBA Convention  – World Boxing Association

Champion Claressa Shields received special recognition at the gala dinner on the third day of the 2024 Convention at the Horel Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Shields, one of the best fighters of all time and a great figure of today both inside and outside the ring, attended the annual meeting of the pioneer organization and was presented a special recognition by President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

In addition to recognizing her sporting career, the launch of the movie “The Fire Inside” was highlighted, which will hit theaters on Christmas Day 2024 and tells the story of Claressa from her youth and how she overcame to win two Olympic medals and represent women around the world in her fight for equality within the sport.

Shields gave a few words to those present and also addressed the other champions with an inspiring message that was listened to with attention by figures such as Bernard Hopkins, Jorge Linares, Jessica Vargas, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, among others.

The WBA presented an honorary belt to the champion and highlighted her achievements in the midst of the best moment of her professional career.