Usyk- Fury 2 to determine the best  – World Boxing Association

The second fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will be the perfect finale to close a great year. As expected, the Riyadh Season prepares the intimate big event in Saudi Arabia with the rematch between the best heavyweights for the World Boxing Association (WBA) title and the WBC and WBO versions.

Usyk comes from defeating Fury in an epic fight last May in which he came from less to more to end up winning by decision after 12 rounds of action and drama that left people wanting more.

The Ukrainian champion will try to repeat the victory and comes with a lot of confidence and motivation to win again in this fight. He knows that his opponent is bigger and has good boxing, so his stamina must be strong and his strategy perfect.

Fury in his first fight started with an advantage but was deflated a little bit by the pressure of Usyk and in the end he was surprised by a combination that put him very bad and sent him to the canvas in round 9.

Riyadh has a great atmosphere during the week and on Friday will be the official weigh-in, the last step before both of them step into the ring at the Kingdom Arena.