Catterall collides with Barboza Jr at Co-Op Live on Feb 15

Jack Catterall will face unbeaten American Arnold Barboza Jr in a Final Eliminator for the WBO Super-Lightweight World Title, in association with Golden Boy Promotions, at Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday February 15, live worldwide on DAZN.

Chorley’s Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) floored Regis Prograis twice in the ninth round of their highly anticipated showdown in October on route to decisioning the former two-time Super-Lightweight World Champion to claim the WBO International crown. That win capped a memorable 2024 for ‘El Gato’, who earlier in the year avenged the sole loss of his career against bitter rival Josh Taylor in Leeds, and a win over Barboza Jr in February will see the 31-year-old southpaw secure another shot at world honours.

California’s Barboza Jr (31-0, 11 KOs), a former WBO International and Intercontinental 140lbs Champion, outpointed Jose Carlos Ramirez over ten rounds last time out on the undercard of Gilberto Ramirez’s Unified WBA and WBO Cruiserweight World Title triumph over Chris Billam-Smith in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old, currently ranked at number one with the WBO, is yet to sample defeat since joining the professional ranks back in June 2013, and the Los Angeles resident is highly motivated to set up an all-American World Title clash with his compatriot Teofimo Lopez.

“I’m looking forward to fighting back in Manchester,” said Jack Catterall. “It was an unbelievable experience opening big time boxing at Co-op Live back in October. I’m looking to do it bigger and better on February 15. I’ve got a great fight in Barboza Jr. I’m glad he

finally found his pen. I’m not overlooking him, but I’m ready to smash him to pieces to cement my spot for the WBO World Title. I’m geared up for this one.”

Arnold Barboza Jr said: “I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to take my skills overseas and contribute to my team’s success. I’m truly excited to do what I do best and make it a meaningful win. To the fans, thank you for your trust and support—I’m looking forward for this!”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn believes this will be a defining night in Jack Catterall’s career. He said: “This is absolutely huge. It is a final eliminator for the WBO World Title – and, hopefully, it could even be for the World Title if Teofimo Lopez gets out of the way. Jack should already be an undisputed World Champion. And there is no better way than to prove that he has earned his place at the very top by beating Arnold Barboza Jr in what is a fantastic fight in 140lb division.

Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Chairman and CEO, said: “Arnold Barboza Jr has been the gatekeeper for so long and I feel so happy for him that he is finally getting a shot that he deserves – and, hopefully, for the World Title if Teofimo Lopez moves up a weight. It will be a great fight. I think Jack Catterall is a terrific fighter. It’s a pick-‘em fight and let’s see who wins.”

Alfie Sharman, DAZN VP Marketing, added: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing this fight night exclusively to DAZN subscribers for what is a huge premium event in the UK. Jack Catterall enjoyed a stellar 2024 with memorable wins against Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis. Now he must come through this final eliminator in his quest to land a world title shot – and it doesn’t get any bigger, or any more difficult, against the brilliant and dangerous Arnold Barboza Jr, who will be out to cause a huge upset away from home and climb up the ladder himself.”

Tickets go on sale for Fight Pass and Co-op pre-sale members at 10am on December 27, with Matchroom Priority on sale between 12-3pm on December 28. Fans can purchase tickets on December 28 from 3pm UK time.