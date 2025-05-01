Gilberto Jesús Mendoza Attends Historic BWAA Awards Gala – World Boxing Association

This past Wednesday, the boxing world turned its eyes to New York City, where the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) hosted its 100th annual awards ceremony—a landmark evening celebrating the sport’s brightest stars and finest storytellers. Among the distinguished guests was WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, who joined the festivities and paid tribute to the enduring legacy of boxing journalism and excellence inside the ring.

The night’s biggest honors went to Oleksandr Usyk and Gabriela Fundora, who were named 2024 Male and Female Fighters of the Year, respectively. Usyk, fresh off a dominant campaign, took the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech after receiving his award from former unified champ Teofimo Lopez. Fundora, equally moved, accepted her honor from none other than Oscar De La Hoya, marking a milestone moment in her young but rising career.

The epic first showdown between Usyk and Tyson Fury, held in May 2024, was recognized as the Fight of the Year, while the women’s award went to the electrifying clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano—a fight that once again showcased the high level of skill and drama in women’s boxing.

The gala also paid homage to the heartbeat of the sport: the writers and broadcasters whose tireless work has kept the narrative of boxing alive across generations. Several esteemed journalists were honored for their outstanding contributions to boxing coverage. The evening included a poignant in memoriam tribute, with a special moment of remembrance for George Foreman, a legend both in and out of the ring.

Held at the historic Edison Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the 100th edition of the BWAA Awards was a night steeped in respect, nostalgia, and celebration. The World Boxing Association extends its congratulations to all the winners and commends the BWAA for orchestrating a ceremony worthy of the sport’s rich heritage.