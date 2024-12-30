Martinez vs Ioka cancelled due to champion’s health problems  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight title fight between Fernando Martinez and Kazuto Ioka, which was to take place on December 31, has been cancelled due to health problems of the Argentinean champion, according to his team at a press conference on Monday in Tokyo, Japan.

His manager Rodrigo Calabrese explained to ESPN Knockout that since last December 25, the Argentinean had felt some fever and was later diagnosed with Influenza, so he could not recover for the fight.

Since he was not able to give his 100%, they decided not to fight in a fight as important and demanding as this one against Ioka and the fight will not take place.

The evening will go ahead with the rest of the fights originally scheduled. The WBA wishes Martinez a speedy recovery and looks forward to his return to the ring for what will be the first defense of his 115-pound crown.