Brooks and Morales open WBA calendar this Friday  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) bout activity in 2025 will officially begin this Friday with the Continental USA super featherweight title fight between Austin Brooks and Rosalindo Morales.

The bout will be the main of the evening at the Enerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, and will pit two top-level fighters who need a win to advance their careers.

Brooks is a 29-year-old Idaho native. The southpaw fighter has been a pro since 2020 and has been making his way in a tough 130-pound division. He is coming off the toughest fight of his career against Aram Avagyan, with whom he drew after 10 hard rounds last June 15.

Morales is an American of Mexican descent and is 31 years old. The native of El Paso, Texas, is also a southpaw and has been a professional since 2017. He had a fairly successful start to his career with 9 wins in a row, but lost by knockout to Julian Gonzalez in 2023. He came back in 2024 to beat Marcelo Williams and get back to winning ways and now faces a bigger challenge.

Brooks has 12 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 5 knockouts, while Morales has 10 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts.