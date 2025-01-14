Oberlton and Berroa fight for WBA Continental USA light heavyweight belt  – World Boxing Association

Atif Oberlton and Joaquin Berroa Lugo will meet this Friday, January 17 in a duel of undefeated fighters for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental USA light heavyweight title.

The bout will be part of the event that will take place at the LIVE Casino in Philadelphia. Both contenders have a great opportunity in this bout and know that coming out on top would be their option for bigger fights in the future.

Oberlton is the home fighter and is 26 years old. He is a southpaw who started his professional career in 2021 and has shown good punching power to settle most of his fights before the limit. In his most recent fight on June 8, he defeated Harry Keenan Cruz by sixth round technical knockout.

Berroa is Dominican and is 29 years old. The native of Bajos de Haina will go to his first international commitment in a challenge that will not be easy, but that he intends to face with his best tools to give the surprise in North American soil.

Oberlton has 11 wins and 9 knockouts, while Berroa has 6 wins and 4 knockouts.