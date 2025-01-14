Fury announced his retirement from boxing  – World Boxing Association

Former heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, surprised the boxing world by announcing his retirement from boxing on Monday through a video posted on his social media.

Fury made his last fight last December 21 and lost by unanimous decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and although a fight against Anthony Joshua was being rumored for this year, the Briton made his surprise announcement at the beginning of this week.

Fury was heavyweight champion of all bodies and for much of his era was considered the best in the division. He faced the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Derek Chisora, among other heavyweights of recent years.

Fury has left several of the most memorable fights in recent years and has been recognized around the world thanks to his quality in the ring and his flamboyant personality. The WBA wishes all the best to this worthy champion in his future in any project he wishes to undertake.