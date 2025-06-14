Israel Mercado Dethrones Brandon Pizarro, Claims WBA NABA Welterweight Title in Philly – World Boxing Association

Israel Mercado walked out of Philadelphia with more than just a win — he left with a championship belt strapped around his waist. In a tightly contested battle at the 2300 Arena, the Californian edged out Brandon Pizarro via majority decision to capture the WBA NABA welterweight title.

From the opening bell, Mercado made his intentions clear: relentless pressure, sharp punching, and smart footwork to neutralize the defending champion’s offense. Pizarro looked to dictate the pace, but Mercado managed the distance well and landed the cleaner, more effective shots throughout.

The fight remained close down the stretch, with both men having their moments. Pizarro ramped up the aggression in the later rounds, but Mercado stayed composed and answered back with crisp combinations that caught the judges’ attention. After ten hard-fought rounds, the scorecards read 96-94, 95-95, and 97-93 — a majority decision win for Mercado.

With the victory, Mercado not only improved his record but announced himself as a serious player in the welterweight division. “I knew it would be a tough fight, but I trained for this moment — and I made it happen,” he said post-fight.

Pizarro, clearly disappointed, didn’t make excuses. “It wasn’t my best night, but I’ll be back stronger,” said the former champ, already eyeing a potential rematch.

For now, it’s Mercado’s moment. With the WBA NABA title in hand, he’s got his sights set on bigger names, tougher opponents, and a shot at proving he belongs among the division’s elite.