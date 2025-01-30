Yoenli Hernández Set to Defend WBA Regional Title Against Ángel Ruiz – World Boxing Association

Cuban middleweight prospect Yoenli Hernández is set to defend his WBA Continental Latin America title this Saturday night against Mexico’s Ángel Ruiz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout will be part of a Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) event, headlined by the high-stakes showdown between David Morrell and David Benavidez in the main event.

At 27 years old, Hernández brings an elite amateur pedigree, having represented Cuba’s national team before turning pro. His transition to the professional ranks has been seamless, capturing his WBA regional title on September 14 with a dominant victory over José Sánchez. Now, he looks to make his first title defense and continue his rise in the middleweight division.

Ruiz, also 27 years old, comes into this fight looking to reignite his career. While he hasn’t been at his best in recent outings, the Mexican contender has shared the ring with tough opposition like Giovani Santillán and Luis Collazo, making him a formidable test for the undefeated champion.

Hernández enters the ring with a perfect 6-0 record, winning all six fights by knockout—a clear sign of his devastating power. Meanwhile, Ruiz boasts a record of 18-3-1, with 13 of his wins coming by stoppage.

With both fighters packing serious punching power, this middleweight showdown promises fireworks. Will Hernández continue his knockout streak, or can Ruiz pull off the upset? Boxing fans won’t want to miss this one.