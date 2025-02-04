Nathan Heaney and Sofiane Khati Set to Battle for the WBA Middleweight Continental Europe Title – World Boxing Association

[ad_1]

British middleweight Nathan Heaney is gearing up for another shot at WBA regional gold as he steps into the ring against France’s Sofiane Khati in a highly anticipated clash this Saturday, February 8, in Manchester, foe the Continental Europe championship.

Heaney (18-1-1) is no stranger to championship success. The Stoke native previously captured the WBA Middleweight Continental title in 2023 with a victory over Jack Flatley and successfully defended it twice before suffering a knockout loss to Brad Pauls. Now, he’s looking to reclaim his place at the top.

Khati, the reigning French middleweight champion, is eager to claim his first continental title. Since turning pro in 2018, he has put together an impressive resume, winning four of his last five bouts, with his only loss in that stretch coming via majority decision.

Adding to the significance of this fight week, Heaney was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame of his hometown, Stoke, in recognition of his contributions to the sport. Now, he’ll aim to mark the occasion with another belt around his waist.