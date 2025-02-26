Home / Boxing Videos / 'He Hates It To The Body!' 👀 Eddie Hearn Mic'd Up: Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith

'He Hates It To The Body!' 👀 Eddie Hearn Mic'd Up: Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith

Matchroom Boxing 6 hours ago Boxing Videos



Relive the fight of the year contender between Brits Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol 2 through the mic’d up account of Matchroom Chairman and promoter of Smith, Eddie Hearn alongside Anthony Joshua and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

#EddieHearn #BeterbievBivol2 #RiyadhSeason

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Eddie Hearn reacts to Chris Eubank Jr slapping Conor Benn with an egg

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Eddie Hearn’s immediate …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved