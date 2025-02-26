Layos Honors WBA Ibero American & Mediterranean for Contributions to Boxing – World Boxing Association

This past Sunday, the municipality of Layos, located in Toledo, Spain, honored WBA Iberoamérica & Mediterráneo with a Sports Merit Award, recognizing the organization’s efforts in fostering the systematic development of boxing in the region.

The award was presented by Gonzalo García González, the Mayor of Layos, and received by Pedro García, the Director of WBA Iberoamérica & Mediterráneo.

“We are incredibly proud that, in just four months since our inception, we have already received such a prestigious recognition,” said García. “This distinction fuels our motivation to continue working toward the systematic development of boxing—a core objective of the WBA and the only way to create more opportunities for everyone involved in this sport.”

Also receiving honors was Iván Martínez, director of Redención Eventual Promotion, who hosted a boxing event in Layos the previous Saturday. Additionally, José Sánchez Rodríguez, father of Oscar “Rayito” Sánchez, director of Ray Events, was recognized for his outstanding contributions to Spanish boxing.

This award underscores the growing influence of WBA Iberoamérica & Mediterráneo and its commitment to strengthening the sport across the region.