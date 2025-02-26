Home / Boxing News / Paulina Ángel and Paola González Set for Battle in Montería – World Boxing Association

Paulina Ángel and Paola González Set for Battle in Montería – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 13 mins ago Boxing News

The Miguel Happy Lora Coliseum in Montería, Colombia, will be the battleground this Friday, February 28, as Paulina Ángel and Paola González go to war for the WBA Fedelatin Super Featherweight Title in a high-stakes regional showdown.

Ángel: Defending Her Crown and Building Momentum

Paulina Ángel (6-1-2, 3 KOs) steps into the ring riding the momentum of a solid victory over Mónica Henao in March 2024. The Colombian fighter, who has been honing her craft at the WBA Academy, continues to show steady growth and will look to make another statement as she defends her regional strap.

González: A Battle-Tested Contender Seeking Redemption

Her opponent, Paola González (7-1-2, 3 KOs), brings experience and grit into the ring. The fellow Colombian has faced some of the region’s toughest opposition and will be aiming to bounce back from a stunning defeat in Argentina, where María Inés Ferreyra stopped her just four seconds into the fight—a stoppage that left the boxing world buzzing.

With both fighters looking to prove a point, expect fireworks when they step through the ropes in Montería. Will Ángel continue her rise, or will González shake off her recent setback and claim the title? The answer comes Friday night in Colombia.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

5 of The Hardest Queensberry Fights in 2024

5 of The Hardest Queensberry Fights in 2024

Throughout 2024, Frank Warren’s roster of fighters engaged in some of the most gruelling and …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved