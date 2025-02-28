WBA Asia East Super Featherweight Title on the Line – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, March 1, boxing fans in Bangkok, Thailand will witness an electrifying showdown as ShaoKang Huang and Pangpanya Chomart battle for the vacant WBA East Asia Super Featherweight title at the iconic Rajadamnern Stadium.

Huang (7-3-0, 5 KOs), the skilled Chinese contender, comes into this fight riding the momentum of a December 2024 victory over Oatthiphong Chankham. The 26-year-old has been a bit of a division nomad in recent years, moving through welterweight and super lightweight before settling in at super featherweight, where he now looks to claim regional gold.

Standing in his way is the hometown favorite, Pangpanya Chomart (7-0-0, 4 KOs). The undefeated Thai prospect has been a wrecking ball in the ring, stopping each of his last four opponents by knockout. However, this will be his first scheduled 10-rounder, a true test of his conditioning and ability to go deep into a fight if needed.

With Huang’s experience and Chomart’s knockout power, this matchup promises fireworks as both men chase their first major championship. Will Huang’s versatility prove too much, or will Chomart’s punching power keep his perfect record intact? Fight fans won’t want to miss this one!