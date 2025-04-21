Pettigrew Obliterates Lartey with Brutal Second-Round KO – World Boxing Association

In a thunderous performance at the Hard Rock in Rockford, Illinois, American heavyweight Deontae “Tank” Pettigrew delivered a highlight-reel knockout over Ghana’s Richard Lartey in the second round to capture the WBA Continental Americas heavyweight title.

Pettigrew (15-0, 10 KOs) stayed perfect in his pro career, extending his knockout streak to five straight with yet another explosive finish. From the opening bell, the undefeated contender brought the pressure, overwhelming Lartey with volume and precision.

The end came swiftly in the second round, when Pettigrew cracked Lartey with a crisp one-two combination that sent the veteran crashing to the canvas. The referee stepped in and issued the full count, sealing the emphatic KO victory.

Lartey, now 16-8, was making his third appearance on U.S. soil. He entered the bout with a 1-1 record in America but has now suffered back-to-back knockout losses, the previous coming at the hands of Damian Knyba in the third round.

With this win, Pettigrew solidifies his status as a rising force in the heavyweight ranks and currently holds the No. 14 spot in the WBA’s world rankings.