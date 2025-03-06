Angel defend WBA Fedelatin Title with Dominant Win Over González – World Boxing Association

Paulina Ángel delivered a commanding performance to defeat Johen Paola González and defend the WBA Fedelatin super featherweight title in front of her home crowd at the Coliseo Miguel Happy Lora in Montería, Colombia.

From the opening bell, Ángel took control, landing sharp shots to both the head and body of González. By the third round, her relentless aggression began to break through González’s defense, leaving the Venezuelan fighter struggling to keep up with the pace.

After 10 hard-fought rounds, the judges rendered a unanimous decision, with Ángel securing the victory on the scorecards (99-94, 99-93, 100-92).

With this win, Ángel improves her record to 7-1-2 (3 KOs), firmly establishing herself as a rising contender in the super featherweight division.