Nick Ball Retains His WBA World Title with Authority – World Boxing Association

Nick Ball reaffirmed his dominance in the featherweight division with a solid defense of his WBA world title, defeating veteran TJ Doheny via technical knockout in the tenth round. In a spectacular night at the M&S Bank Arena, the young British champion delivered a performance that left no doubt about his status as one of the division’s best.

From the opening bell, Ball set an intense pace, leveraging his trademark aggression to quickly wear down Doheny. Fast, precise combinations coupled with relentless pressure defined the bout. Despite the Irishman’s experience, Doheny struggled to keep pace—showing moments of resilience but failing to find clear answers against Ball’s relentless offense.

One of the highlights of the fight came in the ninth round when the referee deducted points from Ball for throwing Doheny against the ropes. The cumulative damage eventually tipped the scales in Ball’s favor, and at the start of the tenth round, Doheny’s corner decided to stop the fight, prioritizing his fighter’s safety.

After the victory, Ball expressed his satisfaction, stating, “I took my time and did what I worked for in the gym.” With this commanding performance, Nick Ball remains undefeated. His aggressive style and ability to maintain a high pace make him a formidable force in the division.