Lamont Roach: Rematch With Tank? The Drama Behind The “Draw” & Did He Try To Bite You??





Lamont Roach joins The Art of Ward to break down his intense fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis, including the controversial draw and shocking in-ring moments. From his early boxing days in the DMV to winning his first world title, Lamont opens up about his journey, his father’s role in his training, and the drama behind the scenes. Plus — did Tank *really* try to bite him, and is a rematch already in the works?

00:00:00 – Intro to Lamont

00:00:48 – Takeaways from fighting

00:03:36 – How did Lamont get started boxing?

00:05:52 – When did pops start training you?

00:07:04 – Boxing in the DMV

00:09:33 – Did you get into fights as a kid?

00:12:00 – How did you stay out of trouble?

00:16:16 – When did you become aware Gervonta Davis

00:18:25 – Why didn’t you go to the Olympics?

00:19:55 – Do you get involved in the business

00:20:15 – Your first professional fight?

00:22:17 – Drawing Vs. Tank

00:23:50 – Why didn’t the commission overturn the result

00:25:20 – How did you move on?

00:27:10 – Winning first world title

00:30:12 – When did you know you were going to fight Tank?

00:38:05 – Fighting Jake Paul?

00:43:55 – Will there be a rematch?

00:52:44 – How was training camp?

00:54:58 – Round 1 with Tank

01:03:22 – Tank taking a knee mid fight

01:06:00 – What was Tank doing well in that fight?

01:08:08 – What was your reaction to the fight

01:10:18 – Did Tank try to bite you?

01:12:23 – Are you going to rematch?

