Catterall Claims WBA International Strap with Technical Decision Over Eubank in Manchester – World Boxing Association

In a high-stakes all-British clash, seasoned southpaw Jack Catterall captured the WBA International welterweight title with a technical decision victory over Harlem Eubank at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The bout was halted in the sixth round following a clash of heads that left both fighters bloodied and prompted referee Bob Williams to consult the ringside officials. After a quick deliberation, the contest went to the scorecards, where Catterall emerged the clear winner.

The fight marked Catterall’s (31-1, 13 KOs) debut at welterweight, just months after a hard-fought loss to Arnold Barboza Jr. at 140 pounds. Eubank (21-1, 9 KOs), who entered the ring unbeaten, struggled to impose his unorthodox style against the more seasoned former British champion.

From the opening bell, Eubank tried to disrupt Catterall’s rhythm with feints and footwork, but the Chorley native calmly countered with sharp, accurate shots that gradually took control of the fight.

Eubank focused on body work early, but repeatedly left himself open to Catterall’s crisp left hand, which found its target throughout the contest. Both fighters hit the canvas due to tangles in the third and sixth rounds before the accidental headbutt caused serious cuts—one over Catterall’s right eyebrow and another above Eubank’s left.

Now a player in the 147-pound division, Catterall looks poised to make a run toward the upper echelon of the welterweight ranks.