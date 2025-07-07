Queensberry Promotions has delivered a relentless run of fight nights throughout 2025, balancing global heavyweight clashes with domestic cards packed with rising talent. From Riyadh to Ipswich, the promotion has shown it knows how to scale – giving fans everything from undisputed world title drama to gritty British battles.

Here’s a breakdown of every Queensberry event so far this year, and a preview of what’s to come between now and the end of the year.



Queensberry: 2025 So Far

Queensberry Promotions has delivered an absolutely packed and purposeful year, balancing global blockbuster nights with domestic fight cards designed to build their fighters. Here’s a detailed recap of every licensed fight, fit into their event titles and narrative.

The Last Dance – 8 February (Co‑Op Live Arena, Manchester)

Derek Chisora, a Queensberry heavyweight legend nearing his 50th pro fight, faced Otto Wallin in a charged IBF eliminator. Chisora soaked up early pressure and a cut, then dropped Wallin in rounds nine and twelve on the way to a dominant unanimous decision (117–109, 116–110, 114–112).

The undercard didn’t disappoint: Sofiane Khati earned a seventh-round stoppage against Nathan Heaney; Jack Rafferty defended his British and Commonwealth super-lightweight titles with decisive work over Reece MacMillan; and Zak Parker beat Masood Abdulah for domestic featherweight gold.

The Last Crescendo – 22 February (ANB Arena, Riyadh)

Queensberry returned to Riyadh for an undisputed light-heavyweight rematch, pitting Artur Beterbiev against now champion Dmitrii Bivol. Bivol won via a close majority decision, but the night’s real highlight was Queensberry’s reinforced status for world-class heavyweight talent. With Agit Kabayel and Joseph Parker both winning in stunning fashion with brutal stoppages.

Collision On The Coast – 1 March (Bournemouth International Centre)

Ryan Garner defended his perfect record and claimed the vacant EBU European and WBC International super-featherweight titles with a clinical 120–108 unanimous decision over unbeaten Spaniard Salvador Jimenez. On the same undercard, light-heavyweight Lewis Edmondson dominated for the Commonwealth title, heavyweight Joe Joyce returned, and Jadier Herrera, a future world champion held his WBA Intercontinental belt.

A Hard Day’s Night – 15 March (M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool)

Nick Ball defended his WBA World Featherweight belt for the second time, overwhelming TJ Doheny and forcing a corner retirement in Round 10. In the co-main, Andrew Cain edged a split decision over Charlie Edwards for the British and Commonwealth bantamweight titles and the vacant WBC Silver. Brad Strand added European super-bantamweight gold over Ionut Baluta, while Jack Turner flattened Ryan Farrag in round two to win the WBA International super-flyweight belt. The rest of the deep undercard featured up-and-comers making valuable strides.

Heavy Impact – 5 April (Co‑Op Live Arena, Manchester)

Queensberry’s first event after partnering with DAZN saw Joe Joyce take on Filip Hrgović in a heavyweight crossroads. Hrgović narrowly outpointed Joyce by unanimous decision (98–92, 97–93, 96–94). Domestic titles remained in view as David Adeleye claimed the British heavyweight belt, and Jack Rafferty scored a knockout in a Commonwealth super-lightweight title bout. Meanwhile, local talent like Mark Chamberlain and Royston Barney‑Smith also impressed.

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves – 3 May (ANB Arena, Riyadh)

Another Riyadh season event. While the undisputed light-heavyweight rematch had already passed, Queensberry returned to Riyadh to showcase perhaps the biggest name in world boxing, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez win the undisputed super middleweight championship against William Scull. This sets up Canelo’s next fight against another pound for pound king in Terrence ‘Bud’ Crawford.

The Hurt Game – 10 May (Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham)

Anthony Cacace took on former two-time featherweight champion Leigh Wood for the IBO super-featherweight belt and notched a ninth-round TKO. On the same night, Ezra Taylor claimed the WBA Continental light-heavyweight crown, Liam Davies won the IBF International featherweight strap over Kurt Walker, and Jack Turner kept his knockout streak rolling.

Running Towards Adversity – 7 June (Portman Road, Ipswich)

Fabio Wardley met Aussie slugger Justis Huni for the WBA Interim heavyweight title. Sporting Essex’s hometown fighter Wardley knocked out Huni in Round 10, making a huge splash in Queensberry’s heavyweight rank. Undercard highlights included Pierce O’Leary defeating Liam Dillon for the vacant EBU and WBC International super-lightweight titles, Nelson Hysa winning the WBO European heavyweight belt, and veteran Mike Perez stopping Steven Ward.

What’s Still to Come in 2025

The second half of the year guarantees more global prominence and key championship fights – headlined by a second undisputed heavyweight final, followed by a run of title-defending domestic showdowns.

Undisputed: Usyk vs Dubois II – 19 July (Wembley Stadium, London)

The build-up will be electric – and so will the fight. Oleksandr Usyk (holding the WBA, WBC, WBO belts) meets IBF monarch Daniel Dubois for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Their rematch – a first-time British undisputed heavyweight night since 1999 – plays out in capacity at Wembley. Dubois seeks redemption after their controversial loss in Poland; Usyk tries to re-unify his belts and cement his legacy. The undercard is stacked: Lawrence Okolie defends his WBC Silver belt against Kevin Lerena, and Lewis Edmondson fights Daniel Lapin for IBF Inter-Continental light-heavyweight honours.

Pier Pressure – 26 July (Bournemouth International Centre)

Ryan Garner returns to Bournemouth to defend his European and WBC International super-featherweight belts against experienced Italian-British fighter Reece Bellotti for British and Commonwealth titles. It’s a major bout for a growing contender backed by his local fans. Undercard includes Aloys Junior vs Ellis Zorro and Carl Fail vs Amir Abubaker.

Make Or Break – 23 August (Altrincham Ice Dome, Greater Manchester)

Another domestic headliner, Jack Rafferty defends his British and Commonwealth super-lightweight crowns against Mark Chamberlain, who aims to rebound from his first loss. This one is billed as a launchpad: the winner could take the next big step into Europe or world contention.

Queensberry has delivered so far with global headliners, explosive heavyweight clashes, and domestic nights with championship sheen. The next six weeks, especially the Wembley rematch, is sure to define this entire year’s legacy.



