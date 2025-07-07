Adalaev Dethrones Undefeated Adeyemi to Win WBA Asia Central Title – World Boxing Association

Russia’s Idris Adalaev (12-4, 7 KOs) turned in a disciplined, tactical performance to claim the vacant WBA Central Asia super lightweight title, handing Nigeria’s Tunde Segun Adeyemi (12-1-1, 8 KOs) the first defeat of his professional career in the main event held in Moscow.

From the outset, the 27-year-old Adalaev implemented a precise game plan built on distance control, a stiff jab, and tight defense that neutralized Adeyemi’s vaunted power. The Nigerian came in with an impressive 66% knockout ratio, but struggled to land cleanly against the composed Russian.

Adalaev managed the pace expertly, mixing body shots with lateral movement that frustrated Adeyemi’s attempts to close the gap and turn the fight into a brawl. Round after round, the Russian’s ring IQ and tactical clarity gave him the upper hand.

With the victory, Adalaev secured his first regional belt and announced himself as a rising force in Russia’s 140-pound landscape. His poised, methodical style stood in contrast to Adeyemi’s raw aggression—although the Nigerian did flash his power in a few middle rounds, he lacked the sustained pressure needed to shift momentum.

The WBA Central Asia title is a major stepping stone in the regional championship circuit under the World Boxing Association, and it places Adalaev firmly on the radar for future continental rankings. His team is already exploring a possible title defense in the fall, with the venue yet to be confirmed.