Ezequiel Gurría Claims WBA Ibero-American Middleweight Title with Eighth-Round TKO – World Boxing Association

Zaragoza’s own Ezequiel Gurría etched his name into the boxing history books with a statement win over Mexico’s Jesús Piña Nájera, stopping him via technical knockout in the eighth round to capture the WBA Ibero-American middleweight title.

Gurría, now 20-4 with 5 knockouts, showcased his firepower in the later rounds, turning up the heat against Piña, who struggled to recover after suffering a cut that visibly affected his performance. The Spanish fighter seized the moment, unleashing a barrage that forced the referee to step in.

This marks Gurría’s first title under the banner of the sport’s oldest sanctioning body, the World Boxing Association.

For Piña (24-9-1), the night ends in disappointment, but the seasoned Mexican will no doubt look to bounce back as he regroups from the setback.


