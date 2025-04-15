Home / Boxing Videos / A future fight with Jake Paul? Canelo interview with Large (Riyadh Season)

A future fight with Jake Paul? Canelo interview with Large (Riyadh Season)

DAZN Boxing



Canelo sits down with Large from Barstool Sports to look ahead to his fight against William Scull and discusses a potential fight with Jake Paul.

#CaneloScull | Powered by #FatalFury City of Wolves | May 3, live on DAZN | @snkplaymoreGame | #RiyadhSeason

