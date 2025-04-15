Fundora Set to Defend Undisputed Flyweight Crown Against Badillo in California – World Boxing Association

Gabriela Fundora, boxing’s youngest undisputed world champion, returns to the spotlight this Saturday night as she puts her flyweight titles on the line against Marilyn Badillo at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

The 23-year-old American sensation will defend not only her WBA title, but also her WBC, WBO, and IBF belts in what marks her first defense since making history last November. That night, Fundora delivered a breakout performance by stopping Argentina’s Celeste Alaniz in seven rounds, becoming the youngest fighter—male or female—to unify all four major belts in boxing history.

Now undefeated at 15-0 with 7 KOs, Fundora enters Saturday’s main event riding a wave of momentum, having knocked out three of her last four opponents. Fast, technical, and ruthlessly efficient in the ring, she appears to be entering the prime of her career.

Standing across from her will be Marilyn Badillo, a 25-year-old unbeaten challenger from Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico, who’s looking to pull off the upset of a lifetime. With a record of 18-0-1 (3 KOs) and a reputation for sharp technique and relentless pressure, Badillo earned this shot after a strong performance in December against Gabriela Cortez. She’s a former regional titleholder under another sanctioning body and now finds herself on the biggest stage of her career.

This high-stakes clash headlines a Golden Boy Promotions card and promises to be a compelling battle between two undefeated fighters with everything to gain.

Can Fundora continue her rise and cement her legacy as one of the faces of women’s boxing? Or will Badillo shock the world and claim the throne?