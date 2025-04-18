The Man Who Opened the Doors – World Boxing Association

It took over 180 years since the first official boxing regulations were drawn up in the 1740s—and roughly 40 more after 1889, when the modern rules attributed to the Marquess of Queensberry (though actually written by trainer and journalist William Graham Chambers) came into play—for a Latin American fighter to etch his name into history as a world champion. But when it finally happened, the man who did it did so with flair, grace, and gloves laced with greatness.

His name was Alfonso Teófilo Brown—known to the world simply as Al “Panama” Brown. A towering bantamweight from Colón, Panama, Brown became the first Latin American boxer to win a world title, blazing a trail that would be followed by generations of fighters from south of the border.

Born on July 5, 1902, on the Atlantic coast of the land of the Canal, Brown rose from humble beginnings. Orphaned by his father at 13, and raised by a hard-working mother named Esther Eashley who made her living as a cleaner, Brown’s story was never meant to be easy. But in boxing, that’s not a disadvantage—it’s a rite of passage.

With his fists as his passport, Brown toured the world and built a legacy across more than a dozen countries—fighting in the U.S., France, Spain, England, Morocco, Italy, Belgium, Algeria, Switzerland, and beyond. He reveled in the bohemian life, befriending artists and stars in Paris. But fame and fortune faded. On April 11, 1951, Brown was found on 42nd Street in New York, mistaken for a homeless drunk. A few hours later, he passed away, penniless and sick with tuberculosis, in a hospital bed at Sea View Hospital. It was 74 years ago this past Friday.

A tragic ending, no doubt—but one that cannot tarnish his legacy. Because who can take the bell from the cat’s neck? No one. Al “Panama” Brown scaled boxing’s Everest, using nothing but leather gloves and sheer will.

His name deserves eternal respect from all who love the sweet science. His flamboyant life, lived on his own terms, made him not just a boxing legend but an icon of Afro-Latin American identity and resistance. It’s no surprise that The Ring Magazine named him among the 80 greatest fighters of all time.

Brown’s professional journey began at age 20, with a six-round decision win over José Moreno on March 29, 1922, in his hometown of Colón. After six more bouts, he set his sights on New York in search of bigger opportunities.

He suffered his first loss in December 1923, after 13 fights (10 wins, 3 draws, 7 KOs), falling to Willie LaMorte. But that didn’t stop him. He kept fighting—and winning—for two more decades. His farewell came in Panama, where he was still revered, with a 10-round decision over Kid Fortune in 1942.

Brown was never knocked out. He may have been disqualified a few times, but he never heard the referee count to ten over him. Some records say he went 123-18-10 with 55 knockouts. Others list 133-18-13 with 60 KOs—either way, those numbers put him in elite KO territory.

The Road to Glory

Brown claimed the NYSAC World Bantamweight Title on June 18, 1929, with a 15-round decision over Spain’s Gregorio Vidal at the Queensboro Stadium in Long Island. In February 1930, he added the NBA (now WBA) title with a fourth-round DQ win over Johnny Erickson, then unified both straps in Montreal later that year by defeating France’s Eugene Huat.

He successfully defended his crown across Europe, beating Italy’s Kid Francis in Marseille, Emile Pladner in Casablanca (KO1), Domenico Bernasconi in Milan, and Johnny King in Manchester. He twice outboxed the dangerous Tunisian Young Pérez—first in Paris, then in Tunisia.

But the out-of-ring lifestyle caught up with him. On June 1, 1935, a faded Brown lost his titles on points to Spain’s Baltasar Sangchili. The “Spanish Bulldog” had already beaten him in a non-title bout months earlier. Though Brown got revenge in Paris in 1938—winning the vacant IBU title—by then the division’s recognized king was Puerto Rico’s Sixto Escobar, who had become the first champion from the Island of Enchantment.

Brown would fight 10 to 12 more times in the U.S. and Europe before heading back home, where he twice failed to capture Panama’s national featherweight title from Eduardo Carrasco. He finally hung up the gloves after beating Kid Fortune on December 4, 1942.

Later, he left Panama one final time—broke, broken, and alone—and returned to New York. There, on that fateful April day in 1951, the first Spanish-speaking fighter to ever wear a world championship belt lost his final fight: the one against life itself.

Brown was rightfully inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990, nearly four decades after his death.

He was 5’11” (1.80 meters)—a skyscraper at bantamweight. He towered over his opponents, danced around them with lightning speed, and struck with a mix of finesse, cunning, and when needed, raw power. He could outbox you, outfox you—or simply put you to sleep.

But above all, Al “Panama” Brown opened the doors. And through them walked every Latin American world champion who came after him. For that, the sport—and the world—owes him everything.