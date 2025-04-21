David Benavidez Receives WBA Championship Belt from Gilberto Jesús Mendoza – World Boxing Association

In an intimate gathering held in Miami, WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza personally awarded David Benavidez the WBA light heavyweight championship belt — a custom piece featuring the champion’s own likeness.

During the presentation, Mendoza praised Benavidez’s relentless drive and dedication to the sport, emphasizing the fighter’s influence both inside the ring and as an ambassador of the WBA’s core values.

Benavidez captured the title on January 31st with a dominant unanimous decision victory over David Morrell Jr., marking his first championship under the banner of boxing’s oldest sanctioning body.

Undefeated in 29 professional bouts — with 24 of those wins coming by way of knockout — Benavidez continues to establish himself as one of the most dangerous and consistent forces in the division. His last stoppage came in 2022, when he overwhelmed David Lemieux in vintage fashion.

With this symbolic gesture, the WBA and its president reaffirm their commitment to honoring the champions who wear the iconic black-and-gold strap with pride.