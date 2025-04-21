Gabriela Fundora Reasserts Flyweight Supremacy with TKO Victory Over Marilyn Badillo – World Boxing Association

On a high-voltage Saturday night at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora delivered a commanding performance, successfully defending her undisputed flyweight crown — including the prestigious WBA title — with a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico’s Marilyn Badillo.

From the opening bell, Fundora left no doubt about who ruled the ring. With sniper-like accuracy and a reach advantage she used masterfully, the reigning champ kept Badillo at bay, dictating the pace and tempo of the bout. While Badillo gamely fired back with flurries and footwork, Fundora’s relentless pressure and crisp combinations steadily wore her down.

The end came in the seventh, when Fundora trapped Badillo against the ropes and unloaded a blistering barrage. After weathering the storm, the Mexican challenger made the brave yet wise decision not to continue — a testament to her courage and acknowledgment of Fundora’s dominance.

With the win, Fundora extends her perfect record to 16-0 and tightens her grip as the undisputed queen of the flyweight division, holding titles from the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF. Badillo, who showed grit and determination throughout, tasted defeat for the first time, falling to 19-1-1.