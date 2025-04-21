“I’ll KO Cacace In Front Of My People” | A Day In Nottingham With Leigh Wood | Hometown Hero





We took Leigh Wood back to where it all started, through his home city of Nottingham. Wood looks to become a two-weight world champion when he takes on Anthony Cacace for the IBO super-featherweight world title, May 10th, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Tickets available now via: queensberry.co.uk/pages/tickets

