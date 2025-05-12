Fernando “Puma” Martínez Silences Tokyo, Retains WBA Title in War with Ioka – World Boxing Association

Argentine boxing has another reason to celebrate. Fernando “Puma” Martínez stormed into enemy territory and left with his crown intact, outlasting Japan’s Kazuto Ioka in a grueling battle at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. With the unanimous decision victory, Martínez successfully defended his WBA super flyweight world title and further cemented his status as one of Latin America’s elite fighters.

From the opening bell, Martínez made it clear he wasn’t in Japan just to put on a show — he came to win. He brought relentless pressure and sharp punching, while Ioka tried to neutralize the assault with his trademark technical precision. But the Argentine wouldn’t back off. His constant body work and forward march began to chip away at Ioka’s rhythm, slowly draining the energy from the Japanese veteran.

The drama peaked in the tenth round when Ioka landed a clean left hook that sent Martínez crashing to the canvas. The Tokyo crowd erupted, sensing a momentum shift and a potential comeback. But true to his nickname, “Puma” bounced back on his feet with fire in his eyes, proving once again why he’s one of the toughest fighters in the division.

The championship rounds turned into a war of attrition. Ioka, fueled by the crowd, made a final push, but Martínez kept his composure. He continued to score with clean, accurate shots while avoiding falling into Ioka’s tactical traps. When the final bell rang, both warriors had left it all in the ring.

The judges were in agreement: 115-112, 117-110, and 114-113 — all in favor of Martínez. It was a clear statement from the Argentine champion, who now stands tall among the super flyweight elite.

“It was a brutal fight, but I came to Japan with one goal — to prove I’m the best in this division,” Martínez said in the post-fight interview. “Ioka is a great champion, but tonight belonged to me.”