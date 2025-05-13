Middleweight contender Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis hopes to catapult himself into a world title shot when he faces undefeated WBA No. 1-ranked Middleweight Contender Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez in a 10-round showdown featured on a jam-packed four-fight PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video lineup on Saturday, May 31 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members in the United States and select countries.

The event is headlined by a pair of super middleweight stars co-headlining in separate attractions as Interim WBA Super Middleweight Titlist Caleb Plant takes on Mexican knockout artist Armando Reséndiz and undefeated two-division champion Jermall Charlo goes up against veteran contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in a 10-round showdown.

“A win on May 31 will 100% let everyone know I need a title shot,” said Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs). “Stop playing with my name. This is the second guy that’s ranked #1 by the WBA. So how many of these guys do I have to beat to get my shot? I want the big fights for the titles. I’ve fought a lot of world champions. I’m ready for the title.”

Davis has recently arrived in Las Vegas to continue training camp with the esteemed Stephen “Breadman” Edwards, who also trains Caleb Plant and who has led Davis’ corner for over a decade. As his stock in the sport ascends, Davis reflected on his relationship with Edwards and the advantage it gives him in the ring.

“I’ve been out here in Las Vegas for about a week so far and everything is going great,” said Davis. “Everything is growing and just getting better in general. ‘Breadman’ and I have been training together for 11 years, so there’s a lot of chemistry and learning together. When we started out, I was only 19-years-old, and he wasn’t a world champion trainer yet. It’s been a lot of coming up together and getting to know each other extremely well. Our communication is spot on. He knows how hard to push me, and when to tell me to turn it up and step on the gas. There have been a lot of learning curves and our careers have gotten better together.”

Entering this fight on a three-bout winning streak, Davis most recently delivered the best performance of his career as he defeated the then-unbeaten Elijah Garcia by decision in June 2024. After the fight was originally rescheduled for March before finally taking place in June, Davis’ victory allowed him to prove his standing in the middleweight division.

“ I feel like the media and oddsmakers don’t always know boxing. ”

Middleweight Contender – Kyrone Davis

“I definitely needed it and wanted to win to prove some people wrong and show that I’m at a certain level,” said Davis. “I’ve taken the hard road sometimes. I haven’t always had the time to train properly. I came in on short notice several times. I came in on only 16 days’ notice for the David Benavidez fight. For my last fight, that was the first time in a while that I’ve had a chance to fully prepare, and I think it showed in my performance. It makes a huge difference and it’s a huge advantage to be able to fully and properly prepare. Sometimes you can go into camp with only two or three weeks’ notice of who you’re fighting. And even though you might have been in the gym for longer, you’re finding out about that specific opponent and able to prepare for them for only a short time. And sometimes I’ve had to take those kinds of risks in my career.”

On May 31, Davis will take on an accomplished Cuban amateur who’s quickly risen in the 160-pound division in Hernandez. Having most recently dominated Angel Ruiz on Prime Video in February, Hernandez will be highly-motivated to make a statement, just like Davis is. While Davis could put himself into world title contention, his focus remains on preparing for the best version of Hernandez and continuing to take on the toughest challenges he can get.

“I know he had a good amateur career and he’s a good fighter overall,” said Davis. “He seems like he knows what he’s doing and I expect him to be very motivated. “I’m coming to do whatever I have to do. I’d have loved the title shot, but I’m just fighting the best that’s available and the guy that’s going to be in front of me on May 31.”

In a pro career that now dates back over a decade. Davis appears now on the precipice of vaulting into the upper echelon of the sport. While some may be surprised by his rise, Davis believes he’s a sleeping giant who’s ready to take advantage of what’s in front of him.

“I feel like the media and oddsmakers don’t always know boxing,” said Davis, when asked about his underdog status heading into the Garcia fight. “Some people just look at records blindly. And even though they know better, they still don’t do better. In boxing, we know you can build up and pad your record.

“I have a loss against Davis Benavidez, but on only 16 days’ notice,” said Davis. “I have the draw with Anthony Dirrell, but I think I really won that fight. Vegas and the media don’t always see that side, and they just go by wins and losses. A lot of boxing insiders knew that was a real fight against Elijah Garcia though. You embrace whatever card you’re given. Whether I’m the underdog or the favorite, I embrace whatever I am. That’s the attitude I have in this game.”

