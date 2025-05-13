THE LANDSHARKS AND THE MASHUP HEADLINE STAR-SPANGLED SQUIRRELS FEST ON JULY 4 – DiBella Entertainment

The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced Tuesday afternoon The Landsharks and The Mashup will headline Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest presented by Chick-fil-A on July 4 at The Diamond. The Independence Day celebration will feature fireworks, live music, food and drink specials and more.

Tickets for Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest presented by Chick-fil-A are on sale now here. General admission tickets are $10. A limited number of tickets to watch the fireworks show from the field are available for $20 and will also include a commemorative red, white and blue Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest hat.

Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to add The Landsharks and The Mashup to the entertainment lineup for Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest,” Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer Ben Rothrock said. “Along with the games, inflatables and, of course, fireworks, this event will be a great opportunity for families to celebrate one last Fourth of July at The Diamond.”

The Landsharks have become a part of beach music history. The band opened for Jimmy Buffett and were hired by the artist to be the house band at Margaritaville in Key West, Fla. The Landsharks have also performed with The Beach Boys, Bob Marley’s Wailers and performed at the 2009 Super Bowl NBC TV Pre-Game party.

The Mashup is known for their electrifying “mashups” of classic and contemporary hits. Their genre mixes include classic and contemporary rock, rap/hip-hop and modern hits. The Mashup is described as a true live band for the digital generation.

The two bands will play on the field from 6:00-8:30 p.m. Interactive games and activities for kids and adults will be set up around the ballpark.

Food and drink specials during the event include root beer floats and Dippin’ Dots with a special themed cup for $7.40 each. Kids meals with a junior hot dog, chips and bottled water will also be available for $7.40.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the Erie SeaWolves this weekend. On Saturday, the team will host its first Faith Night of the season, featuring pre-game player testimonials and post-game In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by YMCA of Greater Richmond. On Sunday afternoon, fans can meet Bluey and her little sister Bingo from 12:40-4:40 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.