“I’m Keeping My Belts” – World Boxing Association

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez isn’t just ready for his next title defense — he’s already visualizing the outcome. The reigning WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion will put his titles on the line against hard-hitting Cuban veteran Yuniel Dorticos on June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, in a bout sanctioned by the World Boxing Association. And according to Ramírez, there’s no question about who leaves with the belts.

“I’m grateful to be here. It’s a great card, a great show,” said Ramírez at the pre-fight press conference. “At the end of the day, I’m going to keep my belts, defend my titles, and move forward. This is a big challenge — he’s a former world champ — but I’m ready. June 28, I’m still champion. That’s it.”

The 32-year-old from Sinaloa is riding a wave of momentum. In his last outing, he scored a commanding victory over Chris Billam-Smith to unify titles and make history as the first Mexican to become a unified cruiserweight champion. Now sitting at 46-1 with 30 KOs, Ramírez has his sights set on an even bigger goal — becoming the undisputed king at 200 pounds.

But standing in his way is Yuniel Dorticos, the 38-year-old Cuban slugger known for his knockout power and relentless pressure. With a record of 27-2 and 25 KOs, Dorticos comes in fresh off a stoppage win over Alan Campa, and he’s hungry to return to championship glory.

The fight will be part of a blockbuster event headlined by Julio César Chávez Jr. vs. Jake Paul, adding extra spotlight and hype to an already electric matchup.

Ramírez knows the threat Dorticos poses, but he’s not rattled. “I’m in the gym, I’ve been training hard, and I feel great,” he said. “You’re going to see I’m ready for summer.”

June 28 promises to be a crucial night for the cruiserweight division. Ramírez is looking to prove he’s the top dog in the weight class, while Dorticos is coming with one mission: to take the belts and shake up the division. Expect fireworks when these two heavy hitters collide in Anaheim.