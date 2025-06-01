Tony Bellew v Ilunga Makabu | Matchroom Boxing





Tony Bellew and South African KO artist Ilunga Makabu fought for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title in front of over 15,000 fans at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Bomber Makabu had earned a reputation as a savage knockout-artist – wiping out 18 of his 19 opponents. Bellew has regained his world standing after a disappointing loss in a 2013 world title challenge.

This classic took place on 29 May, 2016

#matchroomboxing #tonybellew #greatboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.