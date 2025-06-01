Home / Boxing Videos / Tony Bellew v Ilunga Makabu | Matchroom Boxing

Tony Bellew v Ilunga Makabu | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Tony Bellew and South African KO artist Ilunga Makabu fought for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title in front of over 15,000 fans at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Bomber Makabu had earned a reputation as a savage knockout-artist – wiping out 18 of his 19 opponents. Bellew has regained his world standing after a disappointing loss in a 2013 world title challenge.

This classic took place on 29 May, 2016

#matchroomboxing #tonybellew #greatboxing
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Plant vs Resendiz HIGHLIGHTS: May 31, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Armando Resendiz upsets Caleb Plant via split decision to win the interim WBA super middleweight …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved