Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr.’s Emotional Stories Finding Out They Made It To The Hall Of Fame

Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. open up about the moment they found out they were Hall of Fame bound. Both share emotional stories, personal reflections, and what the honor means after years of sacrifice. A powerful conversation between two of boxing’s most respected champions.

