Revenge Against Usyk – World Boxing Association

On July 19th, London’s iconic Wembley Stadium will host one of the most anticipated heavyweight clashes of the year — a high-stakes rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, with the undisputed crown on the line.

For Dubois, this is more than just a title fight — it’s a shot at redemption. The British heavyweight is laser-focused on avenging his 2023 loss to Usyk, a bout that ended in the ninth round after a controversial low blow ruling that many, including Dubois himself, felt should have been deemed legal. He’s made it clear: this time, there will be no mistakes.

Usyk, the undefeated Ukrainian maestro (23-0), comes into the fight riding high off a dominant performance against Tyson Fury in December 2024 — a victory that cemented his place atop the heavyweight division. But the shadow of that first Dubois fight still lingers, thanks to the hotly debated fifth-round body shot that some say could’ve changed the course of history.

This rematch isn’t just about pride — it’s about legacy. Usyk is looking to reclaim the IBF title, which was vacated due to mandatory obligations, and close the chapter on the Dubois controversy once and for all. For Dubois, it’s a chance to prove he belongs among the heavyweight elite and claim the undisputed throne.

With unfinished business between them and the undisputed championship at stake, Wembley is set to erupt. Expect a battle full of fire, fury, and heavyweight history in the making.