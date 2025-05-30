WBA Future of Colombian Boxing Returns June 7 with Action-Packed Card in Barranquilla – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future program is back with another exciting night of boxing scheduled for Saturday, June 7, in Barranquilla, Colombia. The event will feature nine professional bouts and an amateur showdown between regional teams from Atlántico and Magdalena. The action will unfold at Cuadrilátero Élite Gym and will be streamed live on the World Boxing Association’s official YouTube channel.

One of the main attractions of the evening will be the return of Yeni Marcela Arias, former world title challenger and standout of the Colombian women’s national team. Arias is set to headline the amateur segment before the spotlight shifts to the pro ranks later in the card.

The professional slate includes a compelling clash between two promising prospects: Orlando Pérez Jr. of San Onofre will face off against Miguel Bolaños from Soledad. Both fighters are hungry, unbeaten, and know that a win here could push them one step closer to national recognition and beyond.

Magdalena’s boxing federation has confirmed it will send a squad of seven fighters to take on the home team from Atlántico. This cross-regional matchup promises to be a showcase of Colombia’s emerging boxing talent and a key development opportunity for young fighters looking to make their mark.

The live stream kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.), and organizers are teasing a few surprises for fans tuning in online.