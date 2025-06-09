Mike Pérez Stops Steven Ward in Nine, Claims WBA Intercontinental Cruiserweight Title – World Boxing Association

Mike “The Rebel” Pérez made a thunderous statement on Saturday night at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, reminding the boxing world that he’s still a dangerous force in the cruiserweight division. The Cuban veteran broke down and ultimately stopped Steven Ward via ninth-round TKO to capture the WBA Intercontinental cruiserweight title.

From the opening bell, Pérez came forward with bad intentions. Digging to the body and applying steady pressure, he made it clear he wasn’t there for rounds. Ward tried to manage the distance behind a long jab, but the Cuban’s relentless pursuit and ring generalship gradually tilted the fight in his favor.

The tide fully turned in the eighth, where Pérez upped the tempo and dropped Ward twice with punishing combinations. Though the British fighter showed heart, the damage had piled up — and it showed.

By the ninth, it was clear Ward was fading. Pérez closed the show with a crushing right hand to the chin that floored Ward once again. With their fighter visibly dazed and taking more punishment, Ward’s corner wisely threw in the towel, giving Pérez the stoppage win.

With the victory, Pérez not only improves his record but plants his flag firmly back among the division’s serious contenders. Once a feared name in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight ranks, the Cuban now finds himself knocking on the door of a world title shot.

“I’ve been working hard, and I’m ready for the big fights again,” said Pérez after the win. “I want the champions — I know I belong with them.”

Ward, for his part, accepted the setback with class, acknowledging Pérez’s dominance and vowing to rebuild stronger.

This was a statement win for Mike Pérez — not just a belt, but a reminder to the cruiserweight elite: the Rebel is back.